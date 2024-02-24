Gentherm (THRM) Price Target Increased by 6.07% to 68.60

The average one-year price target for Gentherm (NasdaqGS:THRM) has been revised to 68.60 / share. This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 64.67 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.20% from the latest reported closing price of 55.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentherm. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRM is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 38,216K shares. The put/call ratio of THRM is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,228K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 1,888K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,446K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing an increase of 18.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,085K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 12.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,044K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Gentherm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gentherm is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

