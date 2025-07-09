Gentherm Scheduled to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 24, 2025

Gentherm will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Gentherm, a leading company in thermal management and comfort technologies, will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, at 8 am ET, followed by a conference call for discussion. Interested parties can join the call using the provided toll-free and international dial-in numbers or listen via a live webcast available on Gentherm's website. A telephonic replay of the call will be accessible shortly after its conclusion. Gentherm is recognized for its automotive and medical products, including climate control seats and patient temperature management systems, and has around 14,000 employees across 13 countries. In 2024, the company achieved approximately $1.5 billion in sales and received $2.4 billion in new automotive business awards. For more information, visit www.gentherm.com.

Gentherm will report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with stakeholders.

The company secured $2.4 billion in new automotive business awards in 2024, showcasing strong market demand and growth potential.

Gentherm's diverse product offerings in both automotive and medical sectors highlight its innovative approach and capability to expand into various markets.

The upcoming conference call allows investors to directly engage with the company and gain insights into its performance and future strategy.

When will Gentherm report its financial results for Q2 2025?

Gentherm will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 24, 2025.

How can I join the Gentherm Q2 2025 conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-4018 toll-free or 1-201-689-8471 for international calls.

Is there a webcast for the financial results announcement?

Yes, a live webcast and a one-year archived replay will be available on Gentherm's Investor Relations website.

What is Gentherm's conference ID for the call?

The conference ID for the call is 13754880, which is needed for participation and replay access.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at Gentherm?

For investor inquiries, you can contact Gregory Blanchette at investors@gentherm.com or call 248.308.1702.

$THRM insiders have traded $THRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD T HUNDZINSKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $133,350

WILLIAM T. PRESLEY (President & CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $74,010

KENNETH E WASHINGTON purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $47,702

THOMAS STOCKER (SVP, General Manager, Europe) has made 2 purchases buying 321 shares for an estimated $8,010 and 0 sales.

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $THRM stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THRM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $51.0 on 01/27/2025

NOVI, Mich., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, will report its financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8 am (ET) that same day.







Conference Call







Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018





International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471





Conference ID number: 13754880







Webcast







A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at



www.gentherm.com



.





A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13754880. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 7, 2025.







Investor Contact







Gregory Blanchette







investors@gentherm.com







248.308.1702







Media Contact







Melissa Fischer







media@gentherm.com







248.289.9702







About Gentherm







Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to



www.gentherm.com



.



