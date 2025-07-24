Stocks
Gentherm Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results: $375 Million in Delivered Revenue and New Business Awards Exceeding $600 Million

July 24, 2025 — 06:13 am EDT

Gentherm reported $375 million in revenue, securing over $600 million in new automotive business awards and narrowing 2025 guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

Gentherm, a global leader in thermal management and comfort technologies, reported second-quarter results for 2025, highlighting delivered revenues of $375 million, slightly down from the previous year. The company achieved a record of over $600 million in new automotive business awards during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to over $1 billion, driven by strong customer relationships and innovation. However, gross margins decreased due to rising material and labor costs, resulting in a net income of only $0.5 million compared to $18.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $45.9 million, with diluted earnings per share at $0.02, down from $0.60. Despite these challenges, Gentherm maintained a strong liquidity position of $416 million and remains focused on strategic priorities and operational efficiencies, while adjusting its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.43 billion to $1.5 billion.

Potential Positives

  • Delivered a quarterly revenue of $375 million, reflecting stable performance compared to the previous year despite economic challenges.
  • Secured over $600 million in new automotive business awards in the quarter, contributing to total awards of $1 billion year-to-date, highlighting strong market demand and company innovation.
  • Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased by 3.8% year-over-year, indicating robust growth in a competitive market and surpassing industry production benchmarks.
  • Maintained a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of $128.3 million and total liquidity of $416 million, providing financial flexibility for future investments and operations.

Potential Negatives

  • Product revenues showed a slight decline of 0.2% compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.
  • Net income dropped significantly from $18.9 million in the prior year to just $0.5 million, highlighting concerns over profitability and financial performance.
  • Gross margin decreased by 180 basis points year over year, which raises questions about cost management and efficiency in operations.

FAQ

What were Gentherm's total revenues for Q2 2025?

The total revenues for Gentherm in Q2 2025 were $375 million.

What automotive business awards did Gentherm secure?

Gentherm secured more than $600 million in automotive new business awards during the quarter.

How did Gentherm's adjusted EBITDA change in Q2 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $45.9 million, or 12.2% of revenue, from $49.9 million in the prior year.

What is Gentherm's revised guidance for full year 2025?

The revised guidance for full year 2025 is product revenues of $1.43 billion to $1.5 billion.

What were Gentherm's earnings per share in Q2 2025?

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.02, while adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.54.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$THRM Insider Trading Activity

$THRM insiders have traded $THRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RONALD T HUNDZINSKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $133,350
  • WILLIAM T. PRESLEY (President & CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $74,010
  • KENNETH E WASHINGTON purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $47,702
  • THOMAS STOCKER (SVP, General Manager, Europe) has made 2 purchases buying 321 shares for an estimated $8,010 and 0 sales.

$THRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $THRM stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 236,296 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,318,555
  • TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. added 219,450 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,868,093
  • FMR LLC removed 218,569 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,844,535
  • LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 194,389 shares (-62.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,197,961
  • HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 191,865 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,130,470
  • HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC added 170,500 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,559,170
  • NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 148,284 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,965,114

$THRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

$THRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THRM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $35.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $51.0 on 01/27/2025

Delivered Revenue of $375 Million, Including Quarterly Record for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions




Secured More Than $600 Million of Automotive New Business Awards in the Quarter; $1 Billion Year to Date




2025 Full Year Guidance Range Narrowed



NOVI, Mich., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.



“The Gentherm team delivered second quarter results in line with our expectations, with adjusted EBITDA improving sequentially, and strong commercial performance. Our Automotive New Business Awards reached over $1 billion year-to-date as a result of our continued innovation, technology leadership, and strong customer relationships,” said Bill Presley, the Company's President and CEO.




Second Quarter Highlights




  • Secured Automotive New Business Awards totaling $620 million, including Ford’s next-generation F-Series truck platform and multiple awards for Puls.A™, our innovative pulsating massage solution.


  • Product revenues of $375.1 million decreased 0.2% from $375.7 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues decreased 1.6%, with Automotive decreasing 1.5% and Medical decreasing 4.8%.


  • Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased 3.8% year over year, or 2.5% adjusting for the impact of foreign currency translation, outperforming S&P Global’s mid-July light vehicle production report in our relevant markets by 10 basis points, with strong performance in North America/Europe, weighed down by Asia.


  • Gross margin decreased 180 basis points year over year from 25.7% to 23.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by higher material costs, including unfavorable product mix, as well as higher labor costs and expenses related to our footprint realignment.


  • Net income was $0.5 million, a decrease from $18.9 million in the prior year, primarily driven by net unrealized foreign currency losses of $18.9 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $45.9 million, or 12.2% of revenue, a decrease from $49.9 million, or 13.3% of revenue, in the prior year, primarily driven by lower gross margin.


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to $0.60 in the prior year.


  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54, compared to $0.66 in the prior year.


  • Maintained net leverage ~0.5x, flat year over year; liquidity up to $416 million.


  • Repurchased $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock.



Presley concluded, “Our focus remains on executing our strategic priorities, while driving operating efficiencies throughout the business. Market sentiment has improved, however we continue to take a measured approach in managing our operations given the level of uncertainty in the macro environment. We remain on track to accomplish our full year goals.”




Guidance



The Company’s guidance for full year 2025 as of July 24, 2025 is provided below¹:

Previous



April 24, 2025


Revised



July 24, 2025

Product Revenues
$1.4B – $1.5B

$1.43B – $1.5B

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rate
11.5% – 13%

11.7% – 12.5%

Full-year Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
26% – 29%

No change

Capital Expenditures
$70M – $80M

$55M – $65M






¹Guidance based on tariffs currently in effect as of today, our current forecast of customer orders and expectations of near-term conditions, flat to slightly decreasing light vehicle production in our relevant markets for full year 2025 versus 2024, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.13/Euro. Does not contemplate the impact of recently enacted U.S. and German tax reform, which is currently under evaluation.



The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.




Conference Call



As previously announced, Gentherm will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-4018 (callers in the U.S.) or +1-201-689-8471 (callers outside this U.S.). The passcode for the live call is 13754880.



A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call, as well as a copy of the supplemental materials that will be used during the conference call, can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at

www.gentherm.com

.



A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on August 7, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (callers in the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is 13754880.




Investor Contact



Gregory Blanchette




investors@gentherm.com




248.308.1702




Media Contact



Melissa Fischer




media@gentherm.com




248.289.9702




About Gentherm



Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to


www.gentherm.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, third party information and projections from sources that management believes to be reputable, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:




  • macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry;


  • the impact of, and our ability to mitigate the effects of, global economic and trade policies, including increases in duties, tariffs and taxation on the import or export of our products related to U.S. trade disputes;


  • increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants;


  • our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies;


  • the evolution and challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences;


  • our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues;


  • the constraints in the supply chain environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures;


  • the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our relevant markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels;


  • our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks;


  • the impact of our global operations, including our global supply chain, operations within Ukraine, and foreign currency and exchange risk;


  • our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products;


  • our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation;


  • a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers;


  • our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures;


  • our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production;


  • our ability to source, consummate, integrate and achieve planned benefits of strategic acquisitions, investments and, as applicable, exits;


  • any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks, including risks associated with use of artificial intelligence capabilities in our business operations;


  • any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers;


  • our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business;


  • the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;


  • our compliance with global anti-corruption laws and regulations;


  • legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers;


  • the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business;


  • risks associated with our manufacturing processes;


  • the effects of climate change and catastrophic events, as well as regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues;


  • our product quality and safety;


  • our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and


  • our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.



The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time.



Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its strategies or expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or “Adjusted EPS”); free cash flow; net capital expenditures (“net CAPEX”); Net Debt, liquidity; net leverage ratio (“net leverage”); revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; and adjusted operating expenses, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash from operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines net CAPEX as Purchases of property and equipment less Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company’s revolving line of credit. The Company defines net leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding related non-cash stock based compensation, restructuring expenses, net, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations.



The Company’s reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials on the Company’s website.



In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, net leverage and liquidity as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































GENTHERM INCORPORATED






CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024

Product revenues

$
375,090


$
375,683


$
728,944


$
731,698

Cost of sales


285,328



278,982



552,717



546,244

Gross margin


89,762



96,701



176,227



185,454

Operating expenses:












Net research and development expenses


22,558



21,861



46,774



44,606

Selling, general and administrative expenses


41,087



39,410



79,565



80,131

Restructuring expenses, net


2,108



2,442



6,622



9,680

Loss on sale of land and building, net












2,196






Total operating expenses


65,753



63,713



135,157



134,417

Operating income


24,009



32,988



41,070



51,037

Interest expense, net


(4,043
)


(4,002
)


(7,598
)


(7,246
)

Foreign currency (loss) gain


(17,432
)


(282
)


(27,730
)


2,267

Other (loss) income







(284
)


(1,124
)


689

Earnings before income tax


2,534



28,420



4,618



46,747

Income tax expense


2,057



9,544



4,269



13,086

Net income

$
477


$
18,876


$
349


$
33,661

Basic earnings per share

$
0.02


$
0.60


$
0.01


$
1.07

Diluted earnings per share

$
0.02


$
0.60


$
0.01


$
1.06

Weighted average number of shares – basic


30,600



31,534



30,687



31,539

Weighted average number of shares – diluted


30,652



31,710



30,781



31,714































































































































































































































































































































































































































GENTHERM INCORPORATED






REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT




(Dollars in thousands)




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



(a)



% Change



2025



2024



(a)



% Change

Climate Control Seats

$
200,020


$
199,766



0.1
%

$
391,173


$
391,815



(0.2
)%

Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions


52,530



45,869



14.5
%


97,843



84,120



16.3
%

Climate Control Interiors


49,585



47,031



5.4
%


94,926



91,429



3.8
%

Climate and Comfort Electronics


5,906



4,157



42.1
%


13,621



8,383



62.5
%

Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions


308,041



296,823



3.8
%


597,563



575,747



3.8
%

Valve Systems


25,143



29,267



(14.1
)%


48,316



55,892



(13.6
)%

Other Automotive


30,668



37,912



(19.1
)%


59,847



77,001



(22.3
)%

Subtotal Automotive segment


363,852



364,002



(0.0
)%


705,726



708,640



(0.4
)%

Medical segment


11,238



11,681



(3.8
)%


23,218



23,058



0.7
%

Total Company

$
375,090


$
375,683



(0.2
)%

$
728,944


$
731,698



(0.4
)%




















Foreign currency translation impact

(b)


5,514











93









Total Company, excluding foreign currency translation impact

$
369,576


$
375,683



(1.6
)%

$
728,851


$
731,698



(0.4
)%




















(a) Prior period product categories have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. See "Revenue by Product Category Historical Recast" table below for additional information.


(b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $5,396 and $117 respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $3,916 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $44 and $49 respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $(355) for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

































































































































































































































































































































































































GENTHERM INCORPORATED






RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA




AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN




(Dollars in thousands)




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income

$
477


$
18,876


$
349


$
33,661

Add back:












Depreciation and amortization


13,058



12,811



25,846



26,391

Income tax expense


2,057



9,544



4,269



13,086

Interest expense, net


4,043



4,002



7,598



7,246

Adjustments:












Non-cash stock based compensation


3,992



3,610



6,589



7,407

Restructuring expenses, net


2,108



2,442



6,622



9,680

Unrealized currency loss (gain)


18,877



(497
)


28,484



(2,353
)

Loss on sale of land and building, net












2,196






Leadership transition expenses


1,260








2,158






Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit







(712
)







(1,772
)

Other

(a)


25



(203
)


1,127



69

Adjusted EBITDA

$
45,897


$
49,873


$
85,238


$
93,415














Product revenues

$
375,090


$
375,683


$
728,944


$
731,698

Net income margin


0.1
%


5.0
%


0.0
%


4.6
%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


12.2
%


13.3
%


11.7
%


12.8
%














(a) Includes a $1,294 write-down of an equity investment for the six months ended June 30, 2025.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































GENTHERM INCORPORATED






RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME




AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income

$
477


$
18,876


$
349


$
33,661

Amortization of acquisition related intangibles


1,638



1,584



3,197



3,189

Restructuring expenses, net


2,108



2,442



6,622



9,680

Unrealized currency loss (gain)


18,877



(497
)


28,484



(2,353
)

Loss on sale of land and building, net












2,196






Leadership transition expenses


1,260








2,158






Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit







(712
)







(1,772
)

Other


25



(203
)


1,127



69

Tax effect of above


(7,709
)


(454
)


(11,840
)


(1,851
)

Adjusted net income

$
16,676


$
21,036


$
32,293


$
40,623














Weighted average shares outstanding:












Basic


30,600



31,534



30,687



31,539

Diluted


30,652



31,710



30,781



31,714














Earnings per share, as reported:












Basic

$
0.02


$
0.60


$
0.01


$
1.07

Diluted

$
0.02


$
0.60


$
0.01


$
1.06














Adjusted earnings per share:












Basic

$
0.54


$
0.67


$
1.05


$
1.29

Diluted

$
0.54


$
0.66


$
1.05


$
1.28





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































GENTHERM INCORPORATED






CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS




(Dollars in thousands, except share data)




(Unaudited)




June 30,


2025



December 31,


2024


ASSETS






Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
128,297


$
134,134

Accounts receivable, net


294,719



258,112

Inventory:






Raw materials


130,029



137,511

Work in process


40,466



19,059

Finished goods


77,889



70,786

Inventory, net


248,384



227,356

Other current assets


87,415



64,413

Total current assets


758,815



684,015

Property and equipment, net


262,419



252,970

Goodwill


108,891



99,603

Other intangible assets, net


56,076



57,251

Operating lease right-of-use assets


59,510



43,954

Deferred income tax assets


78,336



75,041

Other non-current assets


37,354



34,722

Total assets

$
1,361,401


$
1,247,556


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Current Liabilities:






Accounts payable

$
254,133


$
226,815

Current lease liabilities


9,913



7,517

Current maturities of long-term debt


146



137

Other current liabilities


112,733



105,824

Total current liabilities


376,925



340,293

Long-term debt, less current maturities


209,000



220,064

Non-current lease liabilities


51,135



37,052

Pension benefit obligation


3,906



4,017

Other non-current liabilities


20,690



29,183

Total liabilities

$
661,656


$
630,609

Shareholders’ equity:






Common Stock:






No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,519,826 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively







2,049

Paid-in capital


1,590



4,290

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


2,005



(85,193
)

Accumulated earnings


696,150



695,801

Total shareholders’ equity


699,745



616,947

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
1,361,401


$
1,247,556


























































































































































































































































































































































































































GENTHERM INCORPORATED






CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(Dollars in thousands)




(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024

Operating Activities:






Net income

$
349


$
33,661

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


26,089



26,733

Deferred income taxes


(12,202
)


4,365

Stock based compensation


6,604



7,392

Loss on disposition of property and equipment


2,444



(42
)

Provisions for inventory


3,213



793

Other non-cash items, including unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss


31,364



(863
)

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable, net


(23,690
)


(14,310
)

Inventory


(13,430
)


(12,338
)

Other assets


(23,102
)


(36,874
)

Accounts payable


20,522



8,436

Other liabilities


13,540



9,871

Net cash provided by operating activities


31,701



26,824

Investing Activities:






Purchases of property and equipment


(23,728
)


(30,704
)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment


3,745



81

Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables


744



6,208

Cost of technology investments


(590
)


(265
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(19,829
)


(24,680
)

Financing Activities:






Borrowings on debt


52,000



35,000

Repayments of debt


(63,076
)


(35,420
)

Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options







2,763

Taxes withheld and paid on employees' stock based compensation


(1,238
)


(2,417
)

Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock


(10,015
)


(21,703
)

Net cash used in financing activities


(22,329
)


(21,777
)

Foreign currency effect


4,620



(6,574
)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(5,837
)


(26,207
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


134,134



149,673

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$
128,297


$
123,466

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:






Cash paid for taxes

$
12,843


$
12,300

Cash paid for interest


6,757



6,723








































































































































































GENTHERM INCORPORATED






OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS




(Dollars in thousands)




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024

Total operating expenses

$
65,753


$
63,713


$
135,157


$
134,417

Restructuring expense, net


(2,108
)


(2,442
)


(6,622
)


(9,680
)

Non-cash stock based compensation


(3,883
)


(3,519
)


(6,232
)


(7,009
)

Leadership transition expenses


(1,260
)







(2,158
)





Loss on sale of land and building, net












(2,196
)





Other

















(840
)

Adjusted operating expenses

$
58,502


$
57,752


$
117,949


$
116,888




















































June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$
128,297


$
123,466

Revolving line of credit availability


287,970



278,000

Total liquidity

$
416,267


$
401,466





GENTHERM INCORPORATED




REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY HISTORICAL RECAST




(Dollars in thousands)




(Unaudited)



Product categories have been modified, and prior-period amounts have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Climate Control Seats (CCS) includes CCS Heat (previously Seat Heaters), CCS Vent/CCS Active Cool (previously CCS) and CCS Neck Conditioners (previously included in Other Automotive). Climate Control Interiors (CCI) includes CCI Steering Wheel Heat and CCI Interior Heat (previously included in Other Automotive). Other Automotive includes Automotive Cables, Battery Performance Solutions, non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics (previously classified as Electronics).



The table below shows the prior period amounts on a quarterly basis for the years 2023 and 2024 recast to conform with the current presentation:


2023




Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Full Year

Climate Control Seats

$
193,395

$
199,780

$
201,221

$
203,192

$
797,588

Climate Control Interiors


42,947


46,084


45,398


43,547


177,976

Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions


38,738


37,604


33,260


35,321


144,923

Climate and Comfort Electronics


3,539


2,277


2,842


4,202


12,860

Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions


278,619


285,745


282,721


286,262


1,133,347

Valve Systems


26,994


27,692


27,830


23,746


106,262

Other Automotive


47,079


48,096


44,231


43,937


183,343

Subtotal Automotive segment


352,692


361,533


354,782


353,945


1,422,952

Medical segment


10,933


10,790


11,413


12,988


46,124

Total Company

$
363,625

$
372,323

$
366,195

$
366,933

$
1,469,076
















2024




Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Full Year

Climate Control Seats

$
192,049

$
199,766

$
189,898

$
189,597

$
771,310

Climate Control Interiors


44,398


47,031


49,283


46,260


186,972

Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions


38,251


45,869


48,970


45,494


178,584

Climate and Comfort Electronics


4,226


4,157


4,883


4,097


17,363

Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions


278,924


296,823


293,034


285,448


1,154,229

Valve Systems


26,625


29,267


26,082


23,082


105,056

Other Automotive


39,089


37,912


39,688


30,304


146,993

Subtotal Automotive segment


344,638


364,002


358,804


338,834


1,406,278

Medical segment


11,377


11,681


12,708


14,080


49,846

Total Company

$
356,015

$
375,683

$
371,512

$
352,914

$
1,456,124





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

