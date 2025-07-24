Gentherm Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results: $375 Million in Delivered Revenue and New Business Awards Exceeding $600 Million

Gentherm reported $375 million in revenue, securing over $600 million in new automotive business awards and narrowing 2025 guidance.

Gentherm, a global leader in thermal management and comfort technologies, reported second-quarter results for 2025, highlighting delivered revenues of $375 million, slightly down from the previous year. The company achieved a record of over $600 million in new automotive business awards during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to over $1 billion, driven by strong customer relationships and innovation. However, gross margins decreased due to rising material and labor costs, resulting in a net income of only $0.5 million compared to $18.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $45.9 million, with diluted earnings per share at $0.02, down from $0.60. Despite these challenges, Gentherm maintained a strong liquidity position of $416 million and remains focused on strategic priorities and operational efficiencies, while adjusting its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.43 billion to $1.5 billion.

Delivered a quarterly revenue of $375 million, reflecting stable performance compared to the previous year despite economic challenges.

Secured over $600 million in new automotive business awards in the quarter, contributing to total awards of $1 billion year-to-date, highlighting strong market demand and company innovation.

Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased by 3.8% year-over-year, indicating robust growth in a competitive market and surpassing industry production benchmarks.

Maintained a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of $128.3 million and total liquidity of $416 million, providing financial flexibility for future investments and operations.

Product revenues showed a slight decline of 0.2% compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.

Net income dropped significantly from $18.9 million in the prior year to just $0.5 million, highlighting concerns over profitability and financial performance.

Gross margin decreased by 180 basis points year over year, which raises questions about cost management and efficiency in operations.

Receive $THRM Data Alerts

Delivered Revenue of $375 Million, Including Quarterly Record for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions









Secured More Than $600 Million of Automotive New Business Awards in the Quarter; $1 Billion Year to Date









2025 Full Year Guidance Range Narrowed







NOVI, Mich., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.





“The Gentherm team delivered second quarter results in line with our expectations, with adjusted EBITDA improving sequentially, and strong commercial performance. Our Automotive New Business Awards reached over $1 billion year-to-date as a result of our continued innovation, technology leadership, and strong customer relationships,” said Bill Presley, the Company's President and CEO.







Second Quarter Highlights









Secured Automotive New Business Awards totaling $620 million, including Ford’s next-generation F-Series truck platform and multiple awards for Puls.A™, our innovative pulsating massage solution.



Product revenues of $375.1 million decreased 0.2% from $375.7 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues decreased 1.6%, with Automotive decreasing 1.5% and Medical decreasing 4.8%.



Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased 3.8% year over year, or 2.5% adjusting for the impact of foreign currency translation, outperforming S&P Global’s mid-July light vehicle production report in our relevant markets by 10 basis points, with strong performance in North America/Europe, weighed down by Asia.



Gross margin decreased 180 basis points year over year from 25.7% to 23.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by higher material costs, including unfavorable product mix, as well as higher labor costs and expenses related to our footprint realignment.



Net income was $0.5 million, a decrease from $18.9 million in the prior year, primarily driven by net unrealized foreign currency losses of $18.9 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $45.9 million, or 12.2% of revenue, a decrease from $49.9 million, or 13.3% of revenue, in the prior year, primarily driven by lower gross margin.



GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to $0.60 in the prior year.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54, compared to $0.66 in the prior year.



Maintained net leverage ~0.5x, flat year over year; liquidity up to $416 million.



Repurchased $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock.







Presley concluded, “Our focus remains on executing our strategic priorities, while driving operating efficiencies throughout the business. Market sentiment has improved, however we continue to take a measured approach in managing our operations given the level of uncertainty in the macro environment. We remain on track to accomplish our full year goals.”







Guidance







The Company’s guidance for full year 2025 as of July 24, 2025 is provided below¹:















Previous







April 24, 2025











Revised







July 24, 2025









Product Revenues





$1.4B – $1.5B









$1.43B – $1.5B









Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rate





11.5% – 13%









11.7% – 12.5%









Full-year Adjusted Effective Tax Rate





26% – 29%









No change









Capital Expenditures





$70M – $80M









$55M – $65M





























¹Guidance based on tariffs currently in effect as of today, our current forecast of customer orders and expectations of near-term conditions, flat to slightly decreasing light vehicle production in our relevant markets for full year 2025 versus 2024, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.13/Euro. Does not contemplate the impact of recently enacted U.S. and German tax reform, which is currently under evaluation.





The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







Conference Call







As previously announced, Gentherm will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-4018 (callers in the U.S.) or +1-201-689-8471 (callers outside this U.S.). The passcode for the live call is 13754880.





A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call, as well as a copy of the supplemental materials that will be used during the conference call, can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.



www.gentherm.com



.





A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on August 7, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (callers in the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is 13754880.







Investor Contact







Gregory Blanchette









investors@gentherm.com









248.308.1702







Media Contact







Melissa Fischer









media@gentherm.com









248.289.9702







About Gentherm







Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.





www.gentherm.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, third party information and projections from sources that management believes to be reputable, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:







macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry;



the impact of, and our ability to mitigate the effects of, global economic and trade policies, including increases in duties, tariffs and taxation on the import or export of our products related to U.S. trade disputes;



increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants;



our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies;



the evolution and challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences;



our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues;



the constraints in the supply chain environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures;



the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our relevant markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels;



our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks;



the impact of our global operations, including our global supply chain, operations within Ukraine, and foreign currency and exchange risk;



our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products;



our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation;



a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers;



our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures;



our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production;



our ability to source, consummate, integrate and achieve planned benefits of strategic acquisitions, investments and, as applicable, exits;



any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks, including risks associated with use of artificial intelligence capabilities in our business operations;



any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers;



our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business;



the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;



our compliance with global anti-corruption laws and regulations;



legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers;



the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business;



risks associated with our manufacturing processes;



the effects of climate change and catastrophic events, as well as regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues;



our product quality and safety;



our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and



our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.







The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time.





Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its strategies or expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or “Adjusted EPS”); free cash flow; net capital expenditures (“net CAPEX”); Net Debt, liquidity; net leverage ratio (“net leverage”); revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; and adjusted operating expenses, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash from operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines net CAPEX as Purchases of property and equipment less Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company’s revolving line of credit. The Company defines net leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding related non-cash stock based compensation, restructuring expenses, net, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations.





The Company’s reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials on the Company’s website.





In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, net leverage and liquidity as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.











GENTHERM INCORPORATED













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

















Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Product revenues









$





375,090













$





375,683













$





728,944













$





731,698













Cost of sales













285,328

















278,982

















552,717

















546,244













Gross margin













89,762

















96,701

















176,227

















185,454













Operating expenses:

























































Net research and development expenses













22,558

















21,861

















46,774

















44,606













Selling, general and administrative expenses













41,087

















39,410

















79,565

















80,131













Restructuring expenses, net













2,108

















2,442

















6,622

















9,680













Loss on sale of land and building, net













—

















—

















2,196

















—













Total operating expenses













65,753

















63,713

















135,157

















134,417













Operating income













24,009

















32,988

















41,070

















51,037













Interest expense, net













(4,043





)













(4,002





)













(7,598





)













(7,246





)









Foreign currency (loss) gain













(17,432





)













(282





)













(27,730





)













2,267













Other (loss) income













—

















(284





)













(1,124





)













689













Earnings before income tax













2,534

















28,420

















4,618

















46,747













Income tax expense













2,057

















9,544

















4,269

















13,086













Net income









$





477













$





18,876













$





349













$





33,661













Basic earnings per share









$





0.02













$





0.60













$





0.01













$





1.07













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.02













$





0.60













$





0.01













$





1.06













Weighted average number of shares – basic













30,600

















31,534

















30,687

















31,539













Weighted average number of shares – diluted













30,652

















31,710

















30,781

















31,714



























GENTHERM INCORPORATED













REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

















Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025

















2024







(a)



















% Change

















2025

















2024







(a)



















% Change















Climate Control Seats









$





200,020













$





199,766

















0.1





%









$





391,173













$





391,815

















(0.2





)%









Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions













52,530

















45,869

















14.5





%













97,843

















84,120

















16.3





%









Climate Control Interiors













49,585

















47,031

















5.4





%













94,926

















91,429

















3.8





%









Climate and Comfort Electronics













5,906

















4,157

















42.1





%













13,621

















8,383

















62.5





%









Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions













308,041

















296,823

















3.8





%













597,563

















575,747

















3.8





%









Valve Systems













25,143

















29,267

















(14.1





)%













48,316

















55,892

















(13.6





)%









Other Automotive













30,668

















37,912

















(19.1





)%













59,847

















77,001

















(22.3





)%









Subtotal Automotive segment













363,852

















364,002

















(0.0





)%













705,726

















708,640

















(0.4





)%









Medical segment













11,238

















11,681

















(3.8





)%













23,218

















23,058

















0.7





%









Total Company









$





375,090













$





375,683

















(0.2





)%









$





728,944













$





731,698

















(0.4





)%

























































































Foreign currency translation impact



(b)















5,514

















—





























93

















—

























Total Company, excluding foreign currency translation impact









$





369,576













$





375,683

















(1.6





)%









$





728,851













$





731,698

















(0.4





)%

























































































(a) Prior period product categories have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. See "Revenue by Product Category Historical Recast" table below for additional information.

















(b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $5,396 and $117 respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $3,916 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $44 and $49 respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $(355) for the six months ended June 30, 2025.































GENTHERM INCORPORATED













RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA









AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

















Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Net income









$





477













$





18,876













$





349













$





33,661













Add back:

























































Depreciation and amortization













13,058

















12,811

















25,846

















26,391













Income tax expense













2,057

















9,544

















4,269

















13,086













Interest expense, net













4,043

















4,002

















7,598

















7,246













Adjustments:

























































Non-cash stock based compensation













3,992

















3,610

















6,589

















7,407













Restructuring expenses, net













2,108

















2,442

















6,622

















9,680













Unrealized currency loss (gain)













18,877

















(497





)













28,484

















(2,353





)









Loss on sale of land and building, net













—

















—

















2,196

















—













Leadership transition expenses













1,260

















—

















2,158

















—













Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit













—

















(712





)













—

















(1,772





)









Other



(a)















25

















(203





)













1,127

















69













Adjusted EBITDA









$





45,897













$





49,873













$





85,238













$





93,415





































































Product revenues









$





375,090













$





375,683













$





728,944













$





731,698













Net income margin













0.1





%













5.0





%













0.0





%













4.6





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin













12.2





%













13.3





%













11.7





%













12.8





%

































































(a) Includes a $1,294 write-down of an equity investment for the six months ended June 30, 2025.



























GENTHERM INCORPORATED













RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME









AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

















Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Net income









$





477













$





18,876













$





349













$





33,661













Amortization of acquisition related intangibles













1,638

















1,584

















3,197

















3,189













Restructuring expenses, net













2,108

















2,442

















6,622

















9,680













Unrealized currency loss (gain)













18,877

















(497





)













28,484

















(2,353





)









Loss on sale of land and building, net













—

















—

















2,196

















—













Leadership transition expenses













1,260

















—

















2,158

















—













Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit













—

















(712





)













—

















(1,772





)









Other













25

















(203





)













1,127

















69













Tax effect of above













(7,709





)













(454





)













(11,840





)













(1,851





)









Adjusted net income









$





16,676













$





21,036













$





32,293













$





40,623





































































Weighted average shares outstanding:

























































Basic













30,600

















31,534

















30,687

















31,539













Diluted













30,652

















31,710

















30,781

















31,714





































































Earnings per share, as reported:

























































Basic









$





0.02













$





0.60













$





0.01













$





1.07













Diluted









$





0.02













$





0.60













$





0.01













$





1.06





































































Adjusted earnings per share:

























































Basic









$





0.54













$





0.67













$





1.05













$





1.29













Diluted









$





0.54













$





0.66













$





1.05













$





1.28



















































































GENTHERM INCORPORATED













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS









(Dollars in thousands, except share data)









(Unaudited)





















June 30,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















ASSETS



































Current Assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





128,297













$





134,134













Accounts receivable, net













294,719

















258,112













Inventory:

































Raw materials













130,029

















137,511













Work in process













40,466

















19,059













Finished goods













77,889

















70,786













Inventory, net













248,384

















227,356













Other current assets













87,415

















64,413













Total current assets













758,815

















684,015













Property and equipment, net













262,419

















252,970













Goodwill













108,891

















99,603













Other intangible assets, net













56,076

















57,251













Operating lease right-of-use assets













59,510

















43,954













Deferred income tax assets













78,336

















75,041













Other non-current assets













37,354

















34,722













Total assets









$





1,361,401













$





1,247,556















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Current Liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





254,133













$





226,815













Current lease liabilities













9,913

















7,517













Current maturities of long-term debt













146

















137













Other current liabilities













112,733

















105,824













Total current liabilities













376,925

















340,293













Long-term debt, less current maturities













209,000

















220,064













Non-current lease liabilities













51,135

















37,052













Pension benefit obligation













3,906

















4,017













Other non-current liabilities













20,690

















29,183













Total liabilities









$





661,656













$





630,609













Shareholders’ equity:

































Common Stock:

































No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,519,826 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













—

















2,049













Paid-in capital













1,590

















4,290













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













2,005

















(85,193





)









Accumulated earnings













696,150

















695,801













Total shareholders’ equity













699,745

















616,947













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





1,361,401













$





1,247,556



























GENTHERM INCORPORATED













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)





















Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025

















2024















Operating Activities:

































Net income









$





349













$





33,661













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













26,089

















26,733













Deferred income taxes













(12,202





)













4,365













Stock based compensation













6,604

















7,392













Loss on disposition of property and equipment













2,444

















(42





)









Provisions for inventory













3,213

















793













Other non-cash items, including unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss













31,364

















(863





)









Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable, net













(23,690





)













(14,310





)









Inventory













(13,430





)













(12,338





)









Other assets













(23,102





)













(36,874





)









Accounts payable













20,522

















8,436













Other liabilities













13,540

















9,871













Net cash provided by operating activities













31,701

















26,824













Investing Activities:

































Purchases of property and equipment













(23,728





)













(30,704





)









Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment













3,745

















81













Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables













744

















6,208













Cost of technology investments













(590





)













(265





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(19,829





)













(24,680





)









Financing Activities:

































Borrowings on debt













52,000

















35,000













Repayments of debt













(63,076





)













(35,420





)









Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options













—

















2,763













Taxes withheld and paid on employees' stock based compensation













(1,238





)













(2,417





)









Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock













(10,015





)













(21,703





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(22,329





)













(21,777





)









Foreign currency effect













4,620

















(6,574





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(5,837





)













(26,207





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













134,134

















149,673













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





128,297













$





123,466













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

































Cash paid for taxes









$





12,843













$





12,300













Cash paid for interest













6,757

















6,723



























GENTHERM INCORPORATED













OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

















Six Months Ended June 30,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Total operating expenses









$





65,753













$





63,713













$





135,157













$





134,417













Restructuring expense, net













(2,108





)













(2,442





)













(6,622





)













(9,680





)









Non-cash stock based compensation













(3,883





)













(3,519





)













(6,232





)













(7,009





)









Leadership transition expenses













(1,260





)













—

















(2,158





)













—













Loss on sale of land and building, net













—

















—

















(2,196





)













—













Other













—

















—

















—

















(840





)









Adjusted operating expenses









$





58,502













$





57,752













$





117,949













$





116,888



































June 30, 2025

















June 30, 2024















Cash and cash equivalents









$





128,297













$





123,466













Revolving line of credit availability













287,970

















278,000













Total liquidity









$





416,267













$





401,466



















GENTHERM INCORPORATED









REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY HISTORICAL RECAST









(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)







Product categories have been modified, and prior-period amounts have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Climate Control Seats (CCS) includes CCS Heat (previously Seat Heaters), CCS Vent/CCS Active Cool (previously CCS) and CCS Neck Conditioners (previously included in Other Automotive). Climate Control Interiors (CCI) includes CCI Steering Wheel Heat and CCI Interior Heat (previously included in Other Automotive). Other Automotive includes Automotive Cables, Battery Performance Solutions, non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics (previously classified as Electronics).





The table below shows the prior period amounts on a quarterly basis for the years 2023 and 2024 recast to conform with the current presentation:



















2023

























Q1













Q2













Q3













Q4













Full Year















Climate Control Seats









$





193,395









$





199,780









$





201,221









$





203,192









$





797,588













Climate Control Interiors













42,947













46,084













45,398













43,547













177,976













Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions













38,738













37,604













33,260













35,321













144,923













Climate and Comfort Electronics













3,539













2,277













2,842













4,202













12,860













Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions













278,619













285,745













282,721













286,262













1,133,347













Valve Systems













26,994













27,692













27,830













23,746













106,262













Other Automotive













47,079













48,096













44,231













43,937













183,343













Subtotal Automotive segment













352,692













361,533













354,782













353,945













1,422,952













Medical segment













10,933













10,790













11,413













12,988













46,124













Total Company









$





363,625









$





372,323









$





366,195









$





366,933









$





1,469,076











































































2024

























Q1













Q2













Q3













Q4













Full Year















Climate Control Seats









$





192,049









$





199,766









$





189,898









$





189,597









$





771,310













Climate Control Interiors













44,398













47,031













49,283













46,260













186,972













Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions













38,251













45,869













48,970













45,494













178,584













Climate and Comfort Electronics













4,226













4,157













4,883













4,097













17,363













Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions













278,924













296,823













293,034













285,448













1,154,229













Valve Systems













26,625













29,267













26,082













23,082













105,056













Other Automotive













39,089













37,912













39,688













30,304













146,993













Subtotal Automotive segment













344,638













364,002













358,804













338,834













1,406,278













Medical segment













11,377













11,681













12,708













14,080













49,846













Total Company









$





356,015









$





375,683









$





371,512









$





352,914









$





1,456,124











