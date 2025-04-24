Gentherm Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $354 Million in Revenue and $400 Million in New Automotive Business Awards

Gentherm reported $354 million in revenue, a 1% increase, and secured $400 million in automotive business awards.
Quiver AI Summary
Gentherm, a leading provider of thermal management and comfort technologies, reported its first-quarter results for 2025, showcasing a delivered revenue of $354 million, representing a slight increase of 1% when excluding foreign exchange effects. The company secured $400 million in new automotive business, including significant awards for lumbar and massage comfort solutions. Although product revenues decreased by 0.6% compared to the previous year, excluding currency impacts, there was a 0.9% increase. The adjusted EBITDA margin was adjusted to reflect tariff impacts, yet the full-year revenue guidance remains unchanged, projected between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion. CEO Bill Presley expressed confidence in the company’s growth strategy despite current market challenges, emphasizing efforts to optimize operations and drive efficiencies. The overall adjusted net income decreased, with guidance indicating a continued focus on scaling technology and enhancing shareholder value.
Potential Positives
- Delivered revenue of $354 million, demonstrating a positive 1% growth when adjusted for foreign exchange, indicating resilience in product demand despite economic challenges.
- Secured $400 million in new automotive business awards, including significant contracts for lumbar and massage comfort solutions, enhancing the company's competitive position in the market.
- Commenced shipments from a newly established Morocco facility, indicating successful operational expansion and the ability to meet customer demands effectively.
- Maintained full-year revenue guidance, reflecting stability in business outlook despite fluctuations in light vehicle production forecasts and tariffs.
Potential Negatives
- Product revenues decreased 0.6% from the previous year, indicating potential stagnation or decline in market demand.
- Gross margin decreased by 50 basis points, primarily due to higher costs, which may reflect struggles with cost management.
- Net loss compared to a profit in the prior year, signaling potential operational issues and concerns about profitability.
FAQ
What were Gentherm's delivered revenues in Q1 2025?
Gentherm reported delivered revenues of $354 million, marking a 1% increase excluding foreign exchange effects.
What automotive awards did Gentherm secure recently?
The company secured $400 million in automotive new business awards, including key contracts for lumbar and massage comfort solutions.
How did Gentherm's gross margin perform in Q1 2025?
Gross margin decreased 50 basis points year over year, from 24.9% to 24.4%, due to higher costs and product mix.
What is Gentherm's revenue guidance for 2025?
Gentherm's revenue guidance for 2025 remains between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 11.5% to 13%.
Where can I access the conference call for this financial announcement?
The conference call can be accessed at Gentherm's website or via dial-in numbers provided in the press release.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$THRM Insider Trading Activity
$THRM insiders have traded $THRM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILLIP EYLER (President & CEO) sold 29,684 shares for an estimated $1,255,930
- RAFAEL BARKAS (SVP Global Ops & Supply Chain) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $122,825
- HUI (HELEN) XU (SVP, General Manager, Asia) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $105,000
- THOMAS STOCKER (SVP, General Manager, Europe) sold 1,295 shares for an estimated $55,659
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$THRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $THRM stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 560,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,381,675
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 426,362 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,022,502
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC added 349,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,933,824
- PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD removed 315,951 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,614,343
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 246,272 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,832,409
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 232,094 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,266,352
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 231,756 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,252,858
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Delivered Revenue of $354 million, up +1% ex-FX, led by Strong Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions Growth
Secured $400 million of Automotive New Business Awards including Key Conquest Wins
Commenced Shipment of Customer Approved Production Components from New Morocco Facility
2025 Full Year Revenue Guidance Remains Unchanged, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Range Expanded
NOVI, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025.
“I am pleased with the Gentherm team’s engagement and commitment to driving improved performance throughout the business. Despite the challenging environment, we delivered a first quarter that was in line with our expectations. We made notable progress on positioning the company for future growth by reinvigorating our product lifecycle management, evaluating new market opportunities, and standardizing key processes throughout the company,” said Bill Presley, the Company's President and CEO. “For the year, we have assessed the latest light vehicle production forecasts and the impact of tariffs in effect today. We are maintaining our revenue guidance while slightly adjusting our margin guidance to reflect these expected impacts.”
First Quarter Highlights
Secured automotive new business awards totaling $400 million, including Gentherm’s first lumbar and massage comfort solutions award by a Japanese OEM and a conquest Climate Control Seat award from Volvo.
Product revenues of $353.9 million decreased 0.6% from $356.0 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 0.9%, with Automotive increasing 0.8% and Medical increasing 5.9%.
Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased 3.8% year over year, or 5.3% adjusting for the impact of foreign currency translation, outperforming light vehicle production in our relevant markets by more than 300 basis points (based on S&P Global’s mid-April report).
Gross margin decreased 50 basis points year over year from 24.9% to 24.4%. The decrease was primarily driven by higher freight costs, product mix, and the costs related to our footprint realignment, partially offset by strong net material performance.
Net (loss) income was $(0.1) million, a decrease from $14.9 million in the prior year, primarily driven by net unrealized foreign currency losses, a loss on the sale of the former headquarters building, and the decline in gross margin, partially offset by lower restructuring expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA was $39.3 million, or 11.1% of revenue, a decrease from $43.5 million, or 12.2% of revenue, in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by the decline in gross margin and the negative impact of realized foreign exchange.
GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share was $(0.00), compared to $0.47 in the prior year.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.51, compared to $0.62 in the prior year.
Maintained net leverage ~0.5x and liquidity of ~$400 million, both flat year over year.
Presley concluded, “Despite the near-term disruptions, our priorities remain the same. Our focus is scaling our technology, optimizing our operations, and driving efficiencies. Gentherm has unique capabilities, strong operating momentum, and additional paths for growth. I remain confident in our ability to succeed on these key priorities and drive shareholder value.”
Guidance
The Company’s guidance for full year 2025 is provided below:
Product revenues between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion
Adjusted EBITDA between 11.5% and 13% of product revenues
Full year effective tax rate between 26% and 29%
Capital expenditures between $70 million and $80 million
Guidance assumes:
Tariffs currently in effect as of today.
Limited net impact from changes to customer demand schedules to date.
A reduction in overall industry demand based on S&P Global Mobility’s Light Vehicle Production Forecast from mid-April
Compared to the mid-February report, our total relevant markets declined 2% from 74.2 to 72.9 million units, with North America down 7% from 15.1 to 14.0 million units.
EUR to USD exchange rate of ~$1.10/Euro.
The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call
As previously announced, Gentherm will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-4018 (callers in the U.S.) or +1-201-689-8471 (callers outside this U.S.). The passcode for the live call is 13753379.
A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call, as well as a copy of the supplemental materials that will be used during the conference call, can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at
www.gentherm.com
.
A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on May 8, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (callers in the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is 13753379.
Investor Contact
Gregory Blanchette
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702
Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702
About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to
www.gentherm.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, third party information and projections from sources that management believes to be reputable, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:
macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry;
the impact of, and our ability to mitigate the effects of, global economic and trade policies, including increases in duties, tariffs and taxation on the import or export of our products related to U.S. trade disputes;
increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants;
our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies;
the evolution and challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences;
our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues;
the constraints in the supply chain environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures;
the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our relevant markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels;
our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks;
the impact of our global operations, including our global supply chain, operations within Ukraine, and foreign currency and exchange risk;
our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products;
our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation;
a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers;
our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures;
our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production;
our ability to source, consummate, integrate and achieve planned benefits of strategic acquisitions, investments and, as applicable, exits;
any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks, including risks associated with use of artificial intelligence capabilities in our business operations;
any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers;
our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business;
the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;
our compliance with global anti-corruption laws and regulations;
legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers;
the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business;
risks associated with our manufacturing processes;
the effects of climate change and catastrophic events, as well as regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues;
our product quality and safety;
our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well as ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and
our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.
The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time.
Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its strategies or expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or “Adjusted EPS”); free cash flow; net capital expenditures (“net CAPEX”); Net Debt, liquidity; net leverage ratio (“net leverage”), revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; and adjusted operating expenses, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as (losses) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash from operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines net CAPEX as Purchases of property and equipment less Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company’s revolving line of credit. The Company defines net leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified in the reconciliation tables herein. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding related non-cash stock based compensation, restructuring expenses, net, and other losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations.
The Company’s reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials on the Company’s website.
In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow and Net Debt as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss), revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Product revenues
$
353,854
$
356,015
Cost of sales
267,389
267,262
Gross margin
86,465
88,753
Operating expenses:
Net research and development expenses
24,216
22,745
Selling, general and administrative expenses
38,478
40,721
Restructuring expenses, net
4,514
7,238
Loss on sale of land and building, net
2,196
—
Total operating expenses
69,404
70,704
Operating income
17,061
18,049
Interest expense, net
(3,555
)
(3,244
)
Foreign currency (loss) gain
(10,298
)
2,549
Other (loss) income
(1,124
)
973
Earnings before income tax
2,084
18,327
Income tax expense
2,212
3,542
Net (loss) income
$
(128
)
$
14,785
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.00
)
$
0.47
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.00
)
$
0.47
Weighted average number of shares – basic
30,779
31,544
Weighted average number of shares – diluted
30,779
31,691
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Climate Control Seats
(a)
$
191,153
$
192,049
(0.5
)
%
Climate Control Interiors
(a)
45,341
44,398
2.1
%
Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions
45,313
38,251
18.5
%
Climate and Comfort Electronics
(a)
7,715
4,226
82.6
%
Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions
289,522
278,924
3.8
%
Valve Systems
23,173
26,625
(13.0
)
%
Other Automotive
(a)
29,179
39,089
(25.4
)
%
Subtotal Automotive segment
341,874
344,638
(0.8
)
%
Medical segment
11,980
11,377
5.3
%
Total Company
$
353,854
$
356,015
(0.6
)
%
Foreign currency translation impact
(b)
(5,421
)
—
Total Company, excluding foreign
currency translation impact
$
359,275
$
356,015
0.9
%
(a) Product categories have been modified, and prior-period amounts have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Climate Control Seats (CCS) includes CCS Heat (previously Seat Heaters), CCS Vent/CCS Active Cool (previously CCS) and CCS Neck Conditioners (previously included in Other Automotive). Climate Control Interiors (CCI) includes CCI Steering Wheel Heat and CCI Interior Heat (previously included in Other Automotive). Other Automotive includes Automotive Cables, Battery Performance Solutions, non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics (previously classified as Electronics).
(b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $(5,352) and $(69) respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $(4,271) for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net (loss) income
$
(128
)
$
14,785
Add back:
Depreciation and amortization
12,788
13,580
Income tax expense
2,212
3,542
Interest expense, net
(a)
3,555
3,244
Adjustments:
Non-cash stock based compensation
(b)
2,597
3,797
Restructuring expenses, net
4,514
7,238
Unrealized currency loss (gain)
9,607
(1,856
)
Loss on sale of land and building, net
2,196
—
Leadership transition expenses
898
—
Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit
—
(1,060
)
Other
(c)
1,102
272
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,341
$
43,542
Product revenues
$
353,854
$
356,015
Net (loss) income margin
(0.0
)%
4.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.1
%
12.2
%
(a) Includes $302 of interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, related to mark-to-market adjustment of our floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreement with a notional amount of $100,000.
(b) Includes operating expenses of $2,349 and $3,490 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(c) Includes a $1,294 write-down of an equity investment for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net (loss) income
$
(128
)
$
14,785
Non-cash purchase accounting impact
1,559
1,605
Restructuring expenses, net
4,514
7,238
Unrealized currency loss (gain)
9,607
(1,856
)
Loss on sale of land and building, net
2,196
—
Leadership transition expenses
898
—
Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit
—
(1,060
)
Other
1,102
272
Tax effect of above
(4,131
)
(1,397
)
Adjusted net income
$
15,617
$
19,587
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,779
31,544
Diluted
30,779
31,691
(Loss) earnings per share, as reported:
Basic
$
(0.00
)
$
0.47
Diluted
$
(0.00
)
$
0.47
Adjusted earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.51
$
0.62
Diluted
$
0.51
$
0.62
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
163,142
$
134,134
Accounts receivable, net
284,241
258,112
Inventory:
Raw materials
143,275
137,511
Work in process
21,455
19,059
Finished goods
71,258
70,786
Inventory, net
235,988
227,356
Other current assets
80,673
64,413
Total current assets
764,044
684,015
Property and equipment, net
253,169
252,970
Goodwill
102,431
99,603
Other intangible assets, net
56,288
57,251
Operating lease right-of-use assets
57,550
43,954
Deferred income tax assets
75,867
75,041
Other non-current assets
34,897
34,722
Total assets
$
1,344,246
$
1,247,556
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
243,224
$
226,815
Current lease liabilities
9,535
7,517
Current maturities of long-term debt
138
137
Other current liabilities
100,333
105,824
Total current liabilities
353,230
340,293
Long-term debt, less current maturities
262,034
220,064
Non-current lease liabilities
50,795
37,052
Pension benefit obligation
3,745
4,017
Other non-current liabilities
27,914
29,183
Total liabilities
$
697,718
$
630,609
Shareholders’ equity:
Common Stock:
No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,859,119 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
3,446
2,049
Paid-in capital
4,290
4,290
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(56,881
)
(85,193
)
Accumulated earnings
695,673
695,801
Total shareholders’ equity
646,528
616,947
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,344,246
$
1,247,556
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(128
)
$
14,785
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
12,931
13,818
Deferred income taxes
(2,769
)
(184
)
Stock based compensation
2,621
3,789
Loss on disposition of property and equipment
2,338
69
Provisions for inventory
1,427
296
Other
1,082
(842
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(22,597
)
(14,856
)
Inventory
(6,141
)
(16,648
)
Other assets
(27,312
)
(29,226
)
Accounts payable
14,336
12,337
Other liabilities
10,868
6,340
Net cash used in operating activities
(13,344
)
(10,322
)
Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(14,871
)
(11,320
)
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
3,743
22
Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables
744
2,732
Cost of technology investments
(150
)
(265
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,534
)
(8,831
)
Financing Activities:
Borrowings on debt
52,000
10,000
Repayments of debt
(10,037
)
(10,324
)
Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options
—
812
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' stock based compensation
(1,224
)
(2,022
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
40,739
(1,534
)
Foreign currency effect
12,147
(3,879
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
29,008
(24,566
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
134,134
149,673
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
163,142
$
125,107
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for taxes
$
5,152
$
4,900
Cash paid for interest
3,128
3,310
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Total operating expenses
$
69,404
$
70,704
Restructuring expense, net
(4,514
)
(7,238
)
Non-cash stock based compensation
(2,349
)
(3,490
)
Leadership transition expenses
(898
)
—
Loss on sale of land and building, net
(2,196
)
—
Other
—
(840
)
Adjusted operating expenses
$
59,447
$
59,136
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$
163,142
$
125,107
Revolving line of credit availability
235,224
278,000
Total liquidity
$
398,366
$
403,107
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.