Gentherm Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentherm Inc. (THRM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15.32 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $18.09 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gentherm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.09 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $352.91 million from $366.93 million last year.

Gentherm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.32 Mln. vs. $18.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $352.91 Mln vs. $366.93 Mln last year.

