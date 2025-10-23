Gentherm Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentherm Inc. (THRM) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $14.95 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $15.97 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gentherm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.60 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $386.87 million from $371.51 million last year.

Gentherm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.95 Mln. vs. $15.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $386.87 Mln vs. $371.51 Mln last year.

