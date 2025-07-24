Gentherm Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentherm Inc. (THRM) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.48 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $18.88 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gentherm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.68 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $375.09 million from $375.68 million last year.

Gentherm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.48 Mln. vs. $18.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $375.09 Mln vs. $375.68 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.43 – $1.5 Bln

