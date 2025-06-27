Gentherm Expands Partnership with DUOMED to Enhance Patient Temperature Management in France

Gentherm expands its partnership with DUOMED to enhance patient temperature management solutions in France and Benelux.

Gentherm, a leader in thermal management technologies, has announced the expansion of its partnership with DUOMED into France, building on their successful collaboration in the Benelux region. This strategic move aims to enhance the availability of advanced patient temperature management technologies for healthcare providers across Europe. Under the agreement, DUOMED will distribute Gentherm's complete patient temperature management product lineup, including the Astopad® and Vytil-branded warming systems, in France and Benelux. Both companies emphasize their commitment to providing high-quality solutions that address regional healthcare needs, with positive feedback from French clinicians regarding the quality of the Vytil blankets. The partnership aligns with DUOMED's mission to connect healthcare professionals with innovative technologies, further solidifying both firms' commitment to improving patient care.

Expansion of partnership with DUOMED into France represents a strategic milestone, enhancing Gentherm's presence in the European healthcare market.

Gentherm's full patient temperature management portfolio will be offered to healthcare providers in France, potentially increasing market share and sales.

Positive early feedback from French clinicians regarding the quality of Gentherm's Vytil blankets underscores the company's commitment to product excellence and customer satisfaction.

The partnership aligns with Gentherm's strategy to collaborate with market-leading partners who understand local healthcare needs, reinforcing their growth strategy in Europe.

None

What is the purpose of Gentherm's partnership with DUOMED?

The partnership aims to deliver advanced patient temperature management technologies to more clinicians and patients across Europe.

Which products will DUOMED offer in France?

DUOMED will offer Gentherm's Astopad® resistive warming system and Vytil-branded convective warming system in France and Benelux.

Why is DUOMED a suitable partner for Gentherm?

DUOMED has a strong presence in Europe and deep relationships with clinicians, which aligns with Gentherm's goals for expansion.

What feedback has been received from French clinicians?

French clinicians have provided positive feedback, particularly highlighting the superior quality of Vytil blankets compared to other options.

How does this partnership benefit healthcare professionals?

The partnership allows healthcare professionals access to high-quality, innovative medical technologies to improve patient care.

NOVI, Mich., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with DUOMED into France. Building on years of successful collaboration in the Benelux region, this extension marks a strategic milestone as both companies work to deliver advanced patient temperature management technologies to more clinicians and patients across Europe.





Under this agreement, DUOMED will offer Gentherm’s full patient temperature management portfolio, including the Astopad



®



resistive warming system, and the Vytil-branded convective warming system, manufactured by Gentherm, to healthcare providers in France and Benelux.





“It’s critical we work with market-leading partners who understand regional healthcare needs and can deliver local expertise,” said Steve Fletcher, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Medical. “DUOMED’s strong presence in Europe and deep relationships with clinicians make them a natural partner as we grow our footprint and reinforce our commitment to quality.”





The partnership also aligns closely with DUOMED’s mission to connect healthcare professionals with innovative medical technologies.





“Gentherm fits perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality, end-to-end solutions that enable better care,” said Christian Defly, President, DUOMED France. “Their solutions complement our portfolio and offer the innovation, quality and reliability our customers expect. In fact, early feedback from French clinicians has been especially positive, with many highlighting the superior quality of Vytil blankets compared to other options on the market.” Gregoire Plessia, Director of the Vytil group at DUOMED added: “We are delighted to add the convective warming range, manufactured by Gentherm Medical, to our ever-growing range of Vytil branded products, which are known for delivering quality, safety and value for money to the end users.”







Gentherm Investor Contact







Gregory Blanchette







investors@gentherm.com







248.308.1702











Gentherm Media Contact







Melissa Fischer







media@gentherm.com







248.289.9702











About Gentherm







Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is aglobal marketleader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.







About The DUOMED Group







The DUOMED Group, part of the Palex group, is a dynamic organization with a well-established reputation and is active in sales, consultancy, integration, training and technical support of medical technology and devices for hospitals and medical practices.





We are partnering with healthcare professionals and manufacturers of innovative medical technologies, to deliver high-quality end-to-end solutions that enable better care. For more information, visit



https://www.duomed.com/fr-FR









About Vytil Products







Vytil have over 25 years of expertise in distribution of medical devices throughout Europe. Vytil products exceed expectations in terms of quality, safety, and value for money. Usability & innovation is at the center of everything they do. Vytil listens to the needs of their end-users & ensure they provide the medical community with best-in-class products. For more information, visit



https://www.duomed.com/en-GB/supplier-overview/vytil





