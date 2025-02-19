GENTHERM Earnings Results: $THRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENTHERM ($THRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, missing estimates of $0.69 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $352,910,000, missing estimates of $367,492,128 by $-14,582,128.

GENTHERM Insider Trading Activity

GENTHERM insiders have traded $THRM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP EYLER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,684 shares for an estimated $2,008,721 .

. RAFAEL BARKAS (SVP Global Ops & Supply Chain) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $122,825

HUI (HELEN) XU (SVP, General Manager, Asia) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $105,000

THOMAS STOCKER (SVP, General Manager, Europe) sold 1,295 shares for an estimated $55,659

GENTHERM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of GENTHERM stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GENTHERM Government Contracts

We have seen $344,866 of award payments to $THRM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

