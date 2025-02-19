GENTHERM Earnings Results: $THRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENTHERM ($THRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, missing estimates of $0.69 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $352,910,000, missing estimates of $367,492,128 by $-14,582,128.
GENTHERM Insider Trading Activity
GENTHERM insiders have traded $THRM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILLIP EYLER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,684 shares for an estimated $2,008,721.
- RAFAEL BARKAS (SVP Global Ops & Supply Chain) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $122,825
- HUI (HELEN) XU (SVP, General Manager, Asia) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $105,000
- THOMAS STOCKER (SVP, General Manager, Europe) sold 1,295 shares for an estimated $55,659
GENTHERM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of GENTHERM stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 560,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,381,675
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 426,362 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,022,502
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC added 349,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,933,824
- PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD removed 315,951 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,614,343
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 246,272 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,832,409
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 232,094 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,266,352
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 231,756 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,252,858
GENTHERM Government Contracts
We have seen $344,866 of award payments to $THRM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: 3/2021 -3/2024: $217,724
- PN: 87107 3 EA 233-115VG BLANKETROL III, 115V, GEN PN: 93824 9 EA 286R HOSE, EXT, REUSE 9 FT 286 REV P...: $36,197
- PLEASE REFERENCE RFQ COMPLETED BY CHRIS ANDREW. THIS AWARD REFERENCE A GROUP BUY. PLEASE INCLUDE 2 OPERATO...: $25,819
