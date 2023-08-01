Gentherm Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for THRM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.64, changing hands as high as $64.31 per share. Gentherm Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THRM's low point in its 52 week range is $49.45 per share, with $76.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.55.

