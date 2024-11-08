Gentherm Appoints William Presley To Succeed Phillip Eyler As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Gentherm, Inc. (THRM) announced Friday the appointment of William Presley as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025 as part of a planned CEO succession. Presley will succeed Phillip Eyler.

Presley will also be appointed by the Board to fill the vacancy following Eyler's resignation from the Board. Eyler has agreed to remain as an advisor to Presley and the company through June 30, 2025.

Presley currently serves as Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Aptiv plc. He joined Aptiv in January 2019 as president of the Electrical Distribution Systems business unit. In September 2020, he was appointed to senior vice president and president, Signal & Power Solutions, and senior vice president and chief operating officer in December 2022.

Presley has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, when he started his engineering career at Chrysler Corporation. Throughout his 14 years at Chrysler Corporation, he worked in many functional areas, including EMC Testing Labs, Electronics, Product Design Studios and Vehicle Development.

In 2008, Presley joined Lear Corp. as the North American General Motors Electrical Program Management leader. Between 2008 and 2019, he held various positions at Lear Corporation, including Vice President of the Wire Harness and Component Business Unit, Director of Core Engineering and Global Director of Engineering for Electrical Distribution Systems.

Presley also served in the U.S. Army and the Michigan Army National Guard for 13 years which included 10 years as a Field Artillery Officer.

The company also noted that the Board, Eyler and Presley are partnering to select the company's new Chief Financial Officer. The selection process for the next CFO is proceeding effectively, and the company anticipates naming a new CFO in the near future.

