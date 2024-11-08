Gentherm Announces Leadership Transition with New CEO

The latest announcement is out from Gentherm ( (THRM) ).

Gentherm Incorporated is undergoing a significant leadership transition, with Phillip Eyler stepping down as President and CEO by the end of 2024, and William T. Presley taking over the roles from January 2025. Presley brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, including leadership roles at Aptiv PLC and Lear Corporation. His compensation package includes a substantial base salary, bonuses, and equity awards, underscoring his pivotal role in Gentherm’s future. Eyler will remain as an advisor until mid-2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

For a thorough assessment of THRM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.