News & Insights

Stocks

Gentherm Announces Leadership Transition with New CEO

November 08, 2024 — 06:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Gentherm ( (THRM) ).

Gentherm Incorporated is undergoing a significant leadership transition, with Phillip Eyler stepping down as President and CEO by the end of 2024, and William T. Presley taking over the roles from January 2025. Presley brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, including leadership roles at Aptiv PLC and Lear Corporation. His compensation package includes a substantial base salary, bonuses, and equity awards, underscoring his pivotal role in Gentherm’s future. Eyler will remain as an advisor until mid-2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

For a thorough assessment of THRM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.