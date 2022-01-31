Gentex's (GNTX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Meet

Gentex Corporation GNTX reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 35 cents per share, marginally topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. Higher-than-expected auto-dimming mirror shipments in North America and international markets resulted in the outperformance. The reported figure compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 58 cents.



This Zeeland-based automotive products supplier reported net sales of $420 million, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line fell 20.8% year over year. The company recorded gross margin of 34.3%, lower than the year-ago quarter’s 40.9%, led by increases in raw material costs, freight-related cost, labor cost due to higher wages and labor inefficiencies created by last-minute changes in customer demand and electronics component shortages.

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales — which have the highest contribution to Gentex’s revenues — totaled $409.6 million in the fourth quarter, 27.3% lower than the $521.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $399 million. In the reported quarter, auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North America market fell 14.3% to 3,219,000 units but topped the consensus mark of 2,667,000 units. Shipments declined almost 20% year over year in the international markets to 6,594,000 units but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5,754,000 units. Total shipments slid 18% to 9,813,000 units.



Other net sales, which include dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products, increased 23% from the year-ago quarter to $10.2 million. Fire protection sales increased 32%. Gentex expects the dimmable aircraft window sales to continue being impacted until a meaningful recovery of the aerospace industry begins, and the Boeing 787 aircraft production levels get a boost.

Financial Tidbits

Total operating expenses rose 3% year over year to $56 million in fourth-quarter 2021. Engineering and R&D expenses increased to $31.3 million from $29.6 million. SG&A expenses moved down slightly to $24.6 million from $24.7 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020.



Gentex paid dividends of 12 cents per share in the quarter. During the reported quarter, it repurchased 0.6 million shares of its common stock. Gentex had cash and cash equivalents of $262.3 million as of Dec 31, 2021, declining sharply by 38%.

2022 Guidance

The company’s forecasts for light vehicle production for the calendar year 2022 are based on the IHS Markit mid-January 2022 forecast for light vehicle production in North America, Europe, Japan/Korea and China. Light vehicle production in Gentex’s primary markets is expected to increase 8% for 2022 from the year-ago period. Gentex envisions 2022 net sales in the band of $1.87-$2.02 billion. Capital expenditure is envisioned in the band of $150-$175 million. Operating expenses are estimated within $230-$240 million.



For 2023, GNTX expects sales growth of 15-20% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Gentex carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). GNTX’s shares have lost 9.5% over the past year compared to the industry’s 45.5% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked players in the auto space are General Motors GM and Tesla TSLA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Genuine Parts GPC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



General Motors has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.12% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 4.1% upward over the past 60 days.



General Motors’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. GM pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.51%, on average. The stock has also rallied 1.5% over a year.



Tesla has an expected earnings growth rate of 35.21% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 5% upward over the past 60 days.



Tesla’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. TSLA pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.38%, on average. The stock has also rallied 0.7% over a year.



Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.03% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised around 2.2% upward over the past 60 days.



Genuine Parts’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. GPC pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16%, on average. Its shares have gained 37.6% over a year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.