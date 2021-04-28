Gentex's (GNTX) Q1 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Gentex Corporation GNTX reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 46 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents due to lower-than-expected other sales. Revenues from other sales came in at $8.1 million, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 million. Nonetheless, the bottom line marked year-over-year growth of 28%.

This Zeeland-based automotive products supplier reported net sales of $483.7 million, marginally lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $489 million. However, the top-line figure increased 7% year over year. The company recorded gross margin of 37.9% for the reported quarter, higher than the year-ago quarter’s 34.5% on higher sales and cost-containment efforts.

Gentex Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gentex Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gentex Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net sales — which have the highest contribution to Gentex’s revenues — totaled $475.6 million for the first quarter, up 8% year over year, primarily on the back of higher auto dimming mirror shipments. For the quarter under review, auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North America market climbed 10% from the prior-year level to 3,566,000 units. Shipments also rose 15% year over year in the International market to 8,215,000 units. Total shipments rose 13% year over year to 11,780,000 units.

Other net sales, which include dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products, dropped 42% from the year-ago quarter to $8.1 million. Dimmable aircraft window sales plummeted 70% year over year for the January-March period. Gentex expects dimmable aircraft window sales to continue being impacted until the aerospace industry recovery begins and Boeing 787 aircraft production levels get a boost.

Financial Tidbits

Total operating expenses decreased 4% year over year to $49.5 million for first-quarter 2021 amid lower R&D expenses. Engineering and R&D expenses fell to $27.6 million from $29.6 million recorded in the year-ago period. SG&A expenses were almost on par with year-ago level of $21.9 million.

Gentex paid dividends of 12 cents per share during the quarter under review. During the March-end quarter, it repurchased 2.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $35.46 per share. As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had 6.7 million shares available for repurchase.

Gentex — which shares space in the same industry with firms including Adient ADNT, Magna International MGA and American Axle & Manufacturing AXL — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). As of Mar 31, 2021, it had cash and cash equivalents of $455.9 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Projections

Based on the mid-April 2021 IHS Markit forecast, light vehicle production in Gentex’s primary markets is expected to soar 10% year over year for the current year. Amid the encouraging backdrop, it expects higher year-over-year revenues in 2021. The company envisions net sales in the band of $1.94-$2.02 billion, indicating an increase from 2020 revenues of $1.68 billion. Gross margin is anticipated in the range of 39-40%. Capital expenditure and operating expenses are estimated within $85-$95 million and $210-$220 million, respectively. For calendar year 2022, the firm expects sales growth of 8-13% year over year.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Magna International Inc. (MGA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adient PLC (ADNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.