Gentex Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Gentex Corporation’s GNTX fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased from 39 cents reported a year ago.

This Zeeland-based automotive products supplier reported net sales of $644.4 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $653 million but increased 19% from the year-ago period. The company’s core gross margin reached 35.5%, reflecting an increase of 300 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a reduction in purchasing costs, improved mix and operational efficiencies.

GNTX’s Revenues by Category

Gentex Automotive net sales, contributing the most to Gentex’s revenues, were $527.6 million in the fourth quarter, down from $531.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $563.2 million.

In the reported quarter, auto-dimming mirror shipments in North America’s market fell 2% to 3,371,000 units. Shipments fell 3% year over year in the international markets to 7,091,000 units. Total shipments declined 3% to 10,462,000 units.

Gentex’s Other net sales, which include dimmable aircraft windows, fire protection products, biometric products and medical products, increased from the year-ago quarter’s $10.3 million to $13.3 million.

The company completed VOXX’s acquisition on April 1, 2025. In the fourth quarter, VOXX recorded sales of $103.4 million.

GNTX’s Financial Tidbits

Total operating expenses rose 20.7% year over year to $104.42 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Engineering and R&D expenses increased to $53.23 million from $47.06 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses increased to $49.73 million from $30.53 million recorded a year ago.

Gentex repurchased 3.8 million shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter at an average price of $23.43 per share. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had nearly 35.9 million shares authorized for repurchase. Gentex had cash and cash equivalents of about $145.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

GNTX Provides 2026 Guidance

Gentex expects 2026 net sales in the range of $2.60-$2.70 billion compared with $2.53 billion recorded in 2025. The gross margin is projected to be in the band of 34-35% compared with 34.2% reported in 2025. Capital expenditure is anticipated to be between $125 million and $140 million, while operating expenses are estimated in the band of $410-$420 million.

GNTX’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

GNTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

