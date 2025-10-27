Gentex Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2025 Revenue Guidance Raised

Gentex Corporation’s GNTX third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents while decreasing 13.2% year over year.

This Zeeland-based automotive products supplier reported net sales of $655.2 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674 million but increased 8% from the year-ago period. The company recorded a gross margin of 34.4%, reflecting an increase of 90 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 due to a reduction in purchasing costs, improved mix and operational efficiencies.

Segmental Performance of GNTX

The Automotive segment’s net sales, contributing the most to Gentex’s revenues, totaled $558 million in the third quarter, down from $596.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter and missed our estimate of $587.5 million. In the reported quarter, auto-dimming mirror shipments in North America’s market remained flat at 3,830,000 units. Shipments fell 12% year over year in the international markets to 7,416,000 units. Total shipments declined 8% to 11,246,000 units.

Gentex’s Other net sales, which include dimmable aircraft windows, fire protection products and medical products, increased from the year-ago quarter’s $12 million to $12.5 million.

The company completed VOXX’s acquisition on April 1, 2025. In the third quarter, VOXX recorded sales of $84.9 million.

GNTX’s Financial Tidbits

Total operating expenses rose 31.3% year over year to $102.84 million in the third quarter of 2025. Engineering and R&D expenses increased to $52.63 million from $48.23 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses increased to $49.69 million from $30.11 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

GNTX paid a dividend of 12 cents per share in the quarter. Gentex repurchased 1 million shares of its common stock in the third quarter at an average price of $28.18 per share. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had nearly 39.6 million shares authorized for repurchase, including its latest share repurchase plan. Gentex had cash and cash equivalents of about $178.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

GNTX Updates 2025 Guidance

Gentex has revised its guidance for 2025 after consolidating the VOXX merger. It expects consolidated revenues in the range of $2.5-$2.6 billion, up from previous guidance of $2.44-$2.61 billion. Gentex expects 2025 sales from the primary market in the range of $2.14-$2.15 billion compared to the previous estimated range of $2.10-$2.20 billion. It now expects sales from China’s market in the range of $135-$145 million, up from the previous expectation of $100-$125 million. Additionally, the VOXX segment sales are expected in the range of $250-$275 million, up from the previous expectation of $240-$280 million.

Gentex’s (stand-alone) gross margin is projected in the band of 34.25-34.75%, up from the previous estimate of 34-34.5%. Capital expenditure is anticipated between $115 million and $125 million compared to the previous expected range of $100-$125 million. Operating expenses are estimated in the band of $305-$310 million compared to the prior estimate of $300-$310 million.

GNTX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

