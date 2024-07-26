News & Insights

Markets
GNTX

Gentex Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Cuts FY24 Revenue Outlook

July 26, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Automotive products firm Gentex Corp. (GNTX) reported on Friday that net income for the second quarter declined to $86.04 million or $0.37 per share from 109.16 million or $0.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $572.93 million from $583.47 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share on revenues of $620.04 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues between $2.40 billion and $2.50 billion, down from the prior forecast between $2.45 billion and $2.55 billion. The Street expects revenues of $2.49 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.