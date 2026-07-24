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Gentex Q2 Profit Rises Despite Lower Sales; Reaffirms Annual Outlook

July 24, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX), an automotive supplier specializing in automatic-dimming mirrors and electronics, on Friday reported higher second-quarter earnings despite a slight decline in sales, mainly helped by lower severance costs.

Net income attributable to Gentex increased to $114.69 million or $0.54 per share from $96.04 million or $0.43 per share a year earlier as severance expenses declined to $0.36 million from $6.78 million.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings grew to $122.86 million or $0.58 per share from $110.89 million or $0.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income rose to $141.34 million from $118.52 million last year. Adjusted operating income increased to $141.70 million from $130.28 million.

Second-quarter net sales edged down to $651.30 million from $657.86 million a year earlier.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated its full-year revenue outlook of $2.65 billion - $2.75 billion.

Gentex shares were nearly 1% up in pre-market trading after closing at $23.80 on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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