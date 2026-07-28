Gentex Q2 Earnings Beat on Favorable Mix and Cost Control

Gentex Corporation GNTX reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 16%. Earnings rose 16% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues, however, declined 1% year over year to $651.3 million and missed the consensus mark of $669 million by 2.6%.

Profitability stemmed from favorable product mix, disciplined cost management and tariff reimbursements. Non-automotive revenues accounted for about 14% of quarterly sales, helping offset weaker automotive demand and lower mirror shipments.

Gentex Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gentex Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gentex Corporation Quote

Gentex's Segmental Performance

Automotive net sales fell to $560.1 million from $578.1 million a year earlier. The decline reflected lower light-vehicle production and reduced shipments of base auto-dimming mirrors. Strength in North America, new technology launches and higher content per vehicle partly cushioned the pressure.

Total auto-dimming mirror shipments decreased 10% year over year to 10.4 million units. North American mirror shipments rose 6%, supported by gains in both interior and exterior products. However, international shipments declined 18%, including a 26% drop in international interior mirrors. China revenues fell about 20% amid tariff-related market disruptions.

Premium Audio revenues increased 16% year over year to $51.7 million. Growth was driven by the Powered Systems and Onkyo brands, supported by new product launches and continued demand across premium audio categories.

Other Products revenues rose 12% to $39.4 million. Aerospace products, biometric solutions and accessories supported the improvement, while automotive aftermarket sales remained a partial offset. The gains demonstrated Gentex’s progress in reducing its reliance on the traditional automotive mirror business.

Gentex's Gross Margin Expands

Gross margin increased 280 basis points year over year to 37%. The company recorded an approximately $18 million benefit from IEEPA tariff reimbursements that lowered the cost of goods sold. Favorable product mix also helped, partly offset by higher commodity costs and reduced sales volumes.

Adjusted operating expenses totaled $99.3 million, up from $97.5 million. Adjusted operating income advanced to $141.7 million from $130.3 million, while adjusted net income attributable to Gentex increased to $122.9 million from $110.9 million. Margins improved sequentially even after excluding the tariff benefit.

GNTX Generates Stronger Free Cash Flow

Preliminary operating cash flow increased to $180.9 million from $166.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures declined to $19.2 million from $31.1 million, helping free cash flow climb 20% to $161.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $233.4 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $145.6 million at the end of 2025. Gentex repurchased 2.7 million shares for $66 million during the quarter. Year-to-date repurchases totaled 5.9 million shares for $137.6 million.

Gentex Lifts 2026 Gross Margin Target

Gentex maintained its 2026 revenue guidance of $2.65-$2.75 billion. However, the company raised its gross margin outlook to 34.5%-35.5% from 34%-35%, reflecting stronger operating execution and the tariff-related benefit.

The company lowered its operating expense forecast to $405-$415 million from $410-$420 million. It also reduced its projected tax rate to 16%-17% and capital expenditure guidance to $115-$125 million. The 2027 revenue forecast was reaffirmed at $2.8-$2.9 billion.

GNTX Advances New Technology Programs

Gentex continued expanding its Full Display Mirror portfolio, with new launches on vehicles from Jeep, Infiniti, McLaren, Toyota and Subaru. Driver and in-cabin monitoring systems also began shipping on new BMW and Kia programs. Management expects these products to contribute more meaningfully during the second half of 2026.

The company is establishing a manufacturing facility in Morocco to support European customers, with production targeted for 2028. Gentex also expects to secure its first advanced electronics contract-manufacturing award, potentially representing a $100-$200 million revenue opportunity, with production planned for late 2028 or early 2029.

Gentex currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From the Auto Space

General Motors GM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 41.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 14.06%. Revenues increased 1.9% to $48.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion by 3.15%. Strong pricing, lower costs and disciplined incentives supported results. General Motors raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $14-$16 billion from $13.5-$15.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are now projected at $12-$14 per share, up from the prior range of $11.50-$13.50.

Tesla TSLA reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which declined 17.5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 34%. Revenues advanced 25.5% to $28.24 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $25.81 billion by 9.41%. Tesla expects 2026 capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion and rise further over the next two to three years.

Genuine Parts GPC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 2.4% from $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 6% year over year to $6.54 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion by 2.36%. Genuine Parts reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.50-$8 per share and total sales growth outlook of 3-5.5%. Genuine Parts ended June with $2.3 billion of liquidity, including $559 million in cash.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.