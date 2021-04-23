Gentex Q1 Net Income Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Gentex Corporation (GNTX) reported that its first quarter net income increased 27% to $113.5 million from $89.5 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.46, compared to $0.36. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.49, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales were $483.7 million, a 7% increase from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $491.21 million, for the quarter. The company said, during the first quarter of 2021, vehicle production levels were negatively impacted by electronics and other part shortage issues.

