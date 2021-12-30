Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.12

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.12 per share on the 19th of January. This means the annual payment will be 1.4% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Gentex's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Gentex's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Gentex Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:GNTX Historic Dividend December 30th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.24 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

We Could See Gentex's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Gentex has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.8% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Gentex Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Gentex might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 9 Gentex analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

