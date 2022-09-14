Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

Gentex Corporation's (NASDAQ:GNTX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.12 per share on 19th of October. This means the annual payment will be 1.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Gentex's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Gentex's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 70.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:GNTX Historic Dividend September 14th 2022

Gentex Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately, Gentex's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Gentex could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Gentex Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 10 Gentex analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

