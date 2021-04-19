Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Gentex, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$400m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Gentex has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Auto Components industry.

In the above chart we have measured Gentex's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gentex.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Gentex's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Gentex doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On Gentex's ROCE

In summary, Gentex isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 150% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

