Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.12

Gentex Corporation's (NASDAQ:GNTX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.12 per share on 19th of October. The dividend yield is 2.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Gentex's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Gentex's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 100.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:GNTX Historic Dividend October 4th 2022

Gentex Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Gentex's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. While EPS growth is quite low, Gentex has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like Gentex's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting for Gentex for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

