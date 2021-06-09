Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.12

The board of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 21st of July, with investors receiving US$0.12 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.4%.

Gentex's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Gentex was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 37.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Gentex Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:GNTX Historic Dividend June 9th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.22 to US$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Gentex has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.6% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Gentex's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Gentex Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Gentex might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Gentex that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

