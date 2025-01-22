Is Gentex (GNTX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Gentex (GNTX). GNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.20 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.59. Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.77 and as low as 12.71, with a median of 14.80.

We also note that GNTX holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GNTX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.59. Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX's PEG has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 0.88.

Another notable valuation metric for GNTX is its P/B ratio of 2.63. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.54. Over the past 12 months, GNTX's P/B has been as high as 3.74 and as low as 2.53, with a median of 3.19.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Gentex's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNTX is an impressive value stock right now.

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Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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