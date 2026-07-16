Is Gentex (GNTX) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Gentex (GNTX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Gentex is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Gentex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GNTX has moved about 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 9.3% on average. This means that Gentex is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gentherm (THRM). The stock is up 0.9% year-to-date.

For Gentherm, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gentex is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that GNTX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Gentherm is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Gentex and Gentherm as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.