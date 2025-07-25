Gentex (GNTX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.55, changing hands as high as $27.55 per share. Gentex Corp. shares are currently trading up about 14.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.28 per share, with $31.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.