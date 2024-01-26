Gentex (GNTX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Gentex (GNTX) reported revenue of $589.13 million, up 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $561.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +13.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors : 7,478 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,854.26 thousand.

: 7,478 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,854.26 thousand. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors : 4,878 thousand compared to the 4,094.7 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,878 thousand compared to the 4,094.7 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units : 12,357 thousand compared to the 11,948.96 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12,357 thousand compared to the 11,948.96 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units : 3,837 thousand compared to the 3,770.89 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3,837 thousand compared to the 3,770.89 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors : 3,109 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,624.9 thousand.

: 3,109 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,624.9 thousand. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors : 1,769 thousand versus 1,469.8 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,769 thousand versus 1,469.8 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units : 8,519 thousand versus 8,178.07 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8,519 thousand versus 8,178.07 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors : 5,410 thousand versus 5,553.17 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5,410 thousand versus 5,553.17 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors : 2,068 thousand compared to the 2,301.1 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,068 thousand compared to the 2,301.1 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Other : $10.50 million compared to the $11.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $10.50 million compared to the $11.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Automotive Products: $578.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $542.64 million.

Shares of Gentex have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

