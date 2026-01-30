Gentex (GNTX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Gentex (GNTX) reported revenue of $644.4 million, up 19% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652.99 million, representing a surprise of -1.32%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors : 6.5 million compared to the 6.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6.5 million compared to the 6.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors : 3.96 million versus 3.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.96 million versus 3.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units : 10.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.08 million.

: 10.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.08 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units : 3.37 million compared to the 3.4 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.37 million compared to the 3.4 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors : 2.56 million compared to the 2.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.56 million compared to the 2.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors : 1.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.41 million.

: 1.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.41 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units : 7.09 million compared to the 6.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7.09 million compared to the 6.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors : 4.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.33 million.

: 4.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.33 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors : 1.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.99 million.

: 1.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.99 million. Revenue- Automotive Products: $527.6 million versus $552.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

Shares of Gentex have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

