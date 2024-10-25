Gentex (GNTX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gentex (GNTX) reported $608.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.33 million, representing a surprise of -0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors : 7.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.91 million.

: 7.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.91 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors : 4.36 million compared to the 4.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.36 million compared to the 4.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units : 12.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.38 million.

: 12.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.38 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units : 3.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.96 million.

: 3.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.96 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors : 2.83 million versus 2.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.83 million versus 2.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors : 1.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.64 million.

: 1.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.64 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units : 8.4 million compared to the 8.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.4 million compared to the 8.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors : 5.57 million versus 5.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5.57 million versus 5.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors : 2.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.32 million.

: 2.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.32 million. Revenue- Other : $12 million versus $12.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $12 million versus $12.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Revenue- Automotive Products: $596.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $598.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Shares of Gentex have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

