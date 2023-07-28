Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Gentex (GNTX) reported revenue of $583.47 million, up 25.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $539.04 million, representing a surprise of +8.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors : 8019 thousand versus 7980.88 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8019 thousand versus 7980.88 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors : 4902 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4180.9 thousand.

: 4902 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4180.9 thousand. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units : 12921 thousand versus 12161.78 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12921 thousand versus 12161.78 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units : 4199 thousand compared to the 4053.75 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4199 thousand compared to the 4053.75 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors : 3102 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2529.01 thousand.

: 3102 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2529.01 thousand. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors : 1800 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1651.89 thousand.

: 1800 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1651.89 thousand. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units : 8722 thousand compared to the 8108.04 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8722 thousand compared to the 8108.04 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors : 5620 thousand versus 5578.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5620 thousand versus 5578.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors : 2399 thousand versus 2402.19 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2399 thousand versus 2402.19 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Other : $9.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

: $9.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Revenue- Automotive Products: $574.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $526.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

Shares of Gentex have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.