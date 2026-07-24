Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gentex (GNTX) reported $651.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $668.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors : 6.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.1 million.

: 6.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.1 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors : 4.14 million versus 3.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.14 million versus 3.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units : 10.42 million versus 11.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.42 million versus 11.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units : 3.98 million compared to the 3.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.98 million compared to the 3.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors : 2.51 million compared to the 2.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.51 million compared to the 2.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors : 1.63 million compared to the 1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.63 million compared to the 1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units : 6.44 million compared to the 7.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6.44 million compared to the 7.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors : 3.93 million compared to the 4.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.93 million compared to the 4.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors : 2.35 million versus 2.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.35 million versus 2.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Automotive Products: $560.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $581.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Gentex here>>>

Shares of Gentex have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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