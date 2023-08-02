Gentex (GNTX) Price Target Increased by 14.80% to 37.30

The average one-year price target for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been revised to 37.30 / share. This is an increase of 14.80% from the prior estimate of 32.49 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of 33.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentex. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTX is 0.28%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 230,101K shares. The put/call ratio of GNTX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 8,932K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 1.85% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 8,630K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,259K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,135K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 3.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,237K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,244K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 1.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,128K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Gentex Background Information

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies.

