Gentex Gains 6% After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) shares are climbing more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported first-quarter earnings that beat estimates. Looking ahead to full-year 2022, the company projects revenue guidance in the range of $1.87 billion - $2.02 billion. Wall Street analysts projects revenues of $1.92 billion for the year.

For the full year of 2023, the Company still expects the calendar year 2023 revenue growth of approximately 15 - 20 percent above the 2022 revenue guidance.

Currently, shares are at $30.27, up 5.91 percent on a volume of 520,093. The shares have traded in a range of $27.06-$37.90 on average volume of 1,247,374 for the 52 weeks.

