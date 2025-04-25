GENTEX Earnings Results: $GNTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENTEX ($GNTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $576,770,000, missing estimates of $582,182,727 by $-5,412,727.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GNTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GENTEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of GENTEX stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,248,434 shares (+162.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,327,508
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,937,859 shares (+633.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,674,689
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,641,897 shares (+822.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,171,700
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,639,357 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,098,726
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. removed 1,124,403 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,198,589
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,038,912 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,847,941
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 905,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,002,948
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GENTEX Government Contracts
We have seen $87,721,815 of award payments to $GNTX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510722984!HELMET,GROUND TROOP: $26,731,404
- 8511085640!HELMET,GROUND TROOP: $11,998,065
- 8510799984!HELMET,ADVANCED COM: $9,953,803
- 8510966015!HELMET,ADVANCED COM: $6,296,750
- 8510918585!HELMET,GROUND TROOP: $5,425,671
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
GENTEX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for GENTEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GNTX forecast page.
GENTEX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
- Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.