GENTEX Earnings Results: $GNTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENTEX ($GNTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $576,770,000, missing estimates of $582,182,727 by $-5,412,727.

GENTEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of GENTEX stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GENTEX Government Contracts

We have seen $87,721,815 of award payments to $GNTX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GENTEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

GENTEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025

