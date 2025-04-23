GENTEX Earnings Preview: Recent $GNTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENTEX ($GNTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $582,182,727 and earnings of $0.43 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GNTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GENTEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of GENTEX stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,248,434 shares (+162.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,327,508
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,937,859 shares (+633.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,674,689
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,641,897 shares (+822.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,171,700
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,639,357 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,098,726
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. removed 1,124,403 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,198,589
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,038,912 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,847,941
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 905,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,002,948
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GENTEX Government Contracts
We have seen $87,721,815 of award payments to $GNTX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510722984!HELMET,GROUND TROOP: $26,731,404
- 8511085640!HELMET,GROUND TROOP: $11,998,065
- 8510799984!HELMET,ADVANCED COM: $9,953,803
- 8510966015!HELMET,ADVANCED COM: $6,296,750
- 8510918585!HELMET,GROUND TROOP: $5,425,671
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
GENTEX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $30.0 on 03/05/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.