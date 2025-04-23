GENTEX Earnings Preview: Recent $GNTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENTEX ($GNTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $582,182,727 and earnings of $0.43 per share.

GENTEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of GENTEX stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GENTEX Government Contracts

We have seen $87,721,815 of award payments to $GNTX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GENTEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $30.0 on 03/05/2025

