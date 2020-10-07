Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GNTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GNTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.59, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTX was $26.59, representing a -14.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.27 and a 36.5% increase over the 52 week low of $19.48.

GNTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). GNTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.16%, compared to an industry average of -19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GNTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GNTX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 54.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GNTX at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.