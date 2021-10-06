Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that GNTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.91, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTX was $33.91, representing a -10.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.75 and a 28.59% increase over the 52 week low of $26.37.

GNTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Magna International, Inc. (MGA). GNTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.13%, compared to an industry average of 28.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gntx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GNTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GNTX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)

Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (LSLT)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROBT with an increase of 7.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GNTX at 2.33%.

