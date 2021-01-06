Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GNTX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTX was $34.59, representing a 0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.30 and a 77.57% increase over the 52 week low of $19.48.

GNTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). GNTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.88%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GNTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GNTX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 23.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GNTX at 4.1%.

