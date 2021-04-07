Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GNTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.36, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNTX was $36.36, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.75 and a 64.53% increase over the 52 week low of $22.10.

GNTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). GNTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports GNTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.47%, compared to an industry average of 25.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GNTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GNTX as a top-10 holding:

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 20.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GNTX at 0.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.