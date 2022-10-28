Gentex Corp. Reveals Drop In Q3 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $72.655 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $76.660 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $493.636 million from $399.598 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $72.655 Mln. vs. $76.660 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $493.636 Mln vs. $399.598 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.90 Bln-$1.95 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.