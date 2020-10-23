Markets
Gentex Corp. Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.48 compared to $0.44, prior year, primarily as a result of the increase in net income, as well as a lower diluted share count when compared to the third quarter of 2019 as a result of share repurchases. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $474.6 million, a decline of 1% compared to net sales of $477.8 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $451.25 million, for the quarter.

