Gentex Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $86.168 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $84.179 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $493.647 million from $419.841 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $86.168 Mln. vs. $84.179 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $493.647 Mln vs. $419.841 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.