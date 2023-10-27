News & Insights

Gentex Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

October 27, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $104.725 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $72.655 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $575.848 million from $493.636 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $104.725 Mln. vs. $72.655 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $575.848 Mln vs. $493.636 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.2 to $2.3 Bln

