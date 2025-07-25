Gentex Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $96.04 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $86.04 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gentex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $105.77 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $657.86 million from $572.93 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.04 Mln. vs. $86.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $657.86 Mln vs. $572.93 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.44 – $2.61 Bln

