Gentex Corp. Q1 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $94.87 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $108.23 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $576.77 million from $590.23 million last year.

Gentex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $94.87 Mln. vs. $108.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $576.77 Mln vs. $590.23 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.