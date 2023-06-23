Gentex Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GNTX

In trading on Friday, shares of Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.29, changing hands as low as $27.04 per share. Gentex Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.277 per share, with $30.405 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.57.
