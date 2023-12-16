Gentera S.A (CMPRF) Price Target Increased by 63.33% to 1.65

The average one-year price target for Gentera S.A (OTC:CMPRF) has been revised to 1.65 / share. This is an increase of 63.33% from the prior estimate of 1.01 dated July 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.31 to a high of 1.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.04% from the latest reported closing price of 1.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentera S.A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPRF is 0.34%, an increase of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 109,582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,880K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPRF by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,434K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,075K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPRF by 9.56% over the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 10,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,514K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPRF by 10.65% over the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 8,733K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

