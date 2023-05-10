News & Insights

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EPA:SIGHT) Price Target Increased by 108.33% to 4.25

May 10, 2023 — 11:11 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS (EPA:SIGHT) has been revised to 4.25 / share. This is an increase of 108.33% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 520.44% from the latest reported closing price of 0.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGHT is 0.00%, an increase of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:SIGHT / GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS Shares Held by Institutions

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 213K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FOKFX - Fidelity OTC K6 Portfolio holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

